John Bell To Ring In June With Australian Tour

Rev. John Bell is a prolific speaker, broadcaster, writer, poet and musician. He is also an ordained minister of the Church of Scotland and a member of the Iona Community.

Rev. Bell’s work focuses on Celtic spirituality, social justice, and music. He has produced collections of liturgy, scripts, sermons and reflections, hymns and songs and three collections of songs of the World Church.



Rev. Bell lectures in theological colleges in Britain and U.S., but is primarily concerned with the renewal of congregational worship at grass roots level. In 2002, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Glasgow. In 2013, he was awarded the Community of Christ International Peace Award.

From May to June, Rev. Bell will embark on a tour of Australia.



The NSW legs of the tour take in several Uniting Church locations.



The Uniting Church Chaplaincy team at Western Sydney University will host Rev. Bell at Leigh Memorial Uniting Church Coffee Shop on Sunday, 26 May. From 3:30pm, attendees will have the chance to share an intercultural afternoon tea and hear from Rev. Bell.

At 6:30pm on Monday, 27 May, the Eremos Institute and the Australian Network for Spiritual Direction will host An Evening With John Bell at Pitt Street Uniting Church. For more information, and to book, visit the event’s Trybooking page.

From Wednesday 29 May to Thursday 30 May, he will head to Newcastle’s Adamstown Uniting Church. The two days will feature a lecture and several music workshops. The event details and booking link are available here.

The last stop on Rev. Bell’s Australian tour will be at Springwood Uniting Church on 2 June, as part of the 2019 Australian Fair Trade Faith Conference.



As well as his address at the conference, he will preach at Springwood Uniting Church on the morning of 3 June and lead a music workshop that afternoon.



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor