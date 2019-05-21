Grounding the Bible in the Holy Lands

United Theological College is taking people on a trip through the Holy Lands that promises to ground them in the world of the Bible.

The twelve day tour departs from Sydney on 5 December and returns from Tel Aviv on 16 December.



United Theological College lecturer Ian Robinson will be guiding people through the Holy lands. He has previously made the journey five times.



Dr Robinson told Insights that people who attend “[W]ill return with a very grounded feeling for their Bible.”



“It all comes down to earth very helpfully,” he said.



“They will also lose any illusion that they know the answers for Israel-Palestine.”

The trip costs participants $5990 per person twin share, which includes the cost of flights, accommodation, and all activities.

This price does not cover travel insurance, meals, or laundry. The trip has a number of key stops by Biblical locations, including the Mount of Olives, Gethsemane, Mt Zion, and Bethlehem.



Participants will also walk along the Via Dolorosa ending up at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, site of Jesus’ death and burial.

Registration for the tour is open until Friday, 31 May. More information, including the full itinerary, is available here. Terms and conditions apply.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor