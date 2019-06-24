Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
GRNA celebrates ten years

Jun 26, 2019News0

Gooden Reserve Netball Association (GRNA) is a netball competition formed by two Uniting Church congregations. On Saturday 22 June, GRNA celebrated a decade since the competition was formed.

Emily Olley is President of the GRNA. She told Insights that the event had a great turnout despite chilly weather.

“Thanks to the generosity of our players and their families, we were able to raise $966.65 to donate to the good work of Parramatta Mission,” Ms Olley said.

Players and their families enjoyed a jumping castle and face painters. There was also a chance for fathers of the players to show off their skills in a dad’s netball game.

“It was very competitive and fast paced, and a crowd pleaser as many of the people in attendance stopped to watch the game and cheer on the dads,” Ms Olley said.”

“To recognise the sheer skill the dads displayed, we asked the dads to sign some netballs and these were used as the grand prizes in our raffle which was a delight to our players.” 

“Some local businesses generously donated prizes for our raffle as well.”

“We also had a cake to celebrate ten years of the association which was cut by members of the original committee that founded the association.”

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

