Gooden Proper Celebration

Gooden Reserve Netball Association (GRNA), a competition formed by two Uniting Church congregations, will celebrate its tenth anniversary on Saturday, 22 June. The celebration coincides with the Uniting Church’s 42nd anniversary.



The competition started in 2009 after the collapse of the Baptist Women’s Netball Competition. It is a joint activity between Northmead Uniting Church and St Matthew’s Uniting Church in Baulkham Hills.



In a previous discussion with Insights, GRNA President Emily Olley said that the competition had created, “a great opportunity for the churches to further their work with the community. ”



“We have about 480 people registered this season, many of whom aren’t involved in either church,” Ms Olley said.



“We are aware that some of our players are involved in other churches and denominations. By being involved with the netball clubs, it has the potential for the churches to engage almost 500 players plus their families outside the typical church setting and Sunday services.”

The tenth anniversary celebrations will feature a raffle, a jumping castle, face painting, and a shooting competition.



Proceeds from the event will be donated to Parramatta Mission.

Gooden Reserve Netball Association ’s tenth anniversary event starts at 12 midday on Saturday, 22 June.



For more information, go to Gooden Reserve Netball Association’s Facebook page.

Image: Gooden Reserve Netball Association Facebook

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor