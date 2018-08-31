Glenbrook Uniting gets environmental

Glenbrook Uniting Church has been transformed into a place of “sacred living beauty”. The church will mark the beginning of the season of creation during their 9:30 am service on Sunday, 2 September.

Glenbrook Uniting Church Minister Rev. Ellie Elia told Insights that the congregation is “acutely aware of the environmental crisis our planet is facing.”

“During the month of September we will spiritually growing together as we explore and practice our deep, abiding connection with all of creation and our creator,” Rev Elia said.

“With the help of passionate gardeners and environmental activists from the congregation, our church sanctuary has been transformed into a place of sacred living beauty.”

The Humanity Sunday service on 9 September will feature guest speaker Dr Sureka Goringe, National Director of Uniting World. This service, Rev. Elia says, “will be deepening our connection with the global church as we explore together who we are called to be and what we are called to do.”

On Sky Sunday, 16 September, the congregation welcomes Peter Abood, who is the State Manager fo the NSW/ACT Prison Fellowship.

This Season of Creation culminates in a Blessing of the Animals service in the church on 23 September.

The season of creation runs from Saturday, 1 September to 4 October.

Uniting EarthWeb have produced worship resources for the time period, which are available here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor