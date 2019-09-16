Glenbrook sets missional vision

A student community out of the church manse, a five leaf award, and a paid youth and family worker position are among the priorities that Glenbrook Uniting Church decided to work towards at their annual congregational meeting.



Taking place on Sunday 15 September, the meeting set a wider missional vision for the congregation’s work over the next few years.

Mark Tjoelker told the meeting of his environmental vision for the church, something that he thinks could be delivered by working towards earning a Five Leaf Eco Award.



These non-competitive awards recognise churches who take environmental action and become more sustainable.

The congregation, he observed, has already made progress on its environmental impact, with solar panels, and engaging with the liturgical Season of Creation, including the upcoming ‘Blessing of the Animals’ service.



“Our journey together in pursuing a Five Leaf Eco award can help and inspire us to grow and do more perhaps,” he said.

Potential measures that the church may explore in order to achieve this include an energy use audit, establishing a community garden, and reducing resource usage such as expanding “the solar power system to include a battery.”



Congregation minister Rev. Ellie Elia told Insights she had a “funny nervous feeling seeing the congregation with their orange cards held high in the air for the four new visions the church council at set before them.”

“We have been working towards this moment over the past 18 months as we have been listening and discerning the gifts, passions and opportunities for connection,” she said.

“My hope is that the missional direction that we now have arrived at will help us focus our energies and our understanding of who we are as a church, enliven new leadership and nurture belonging and participation particular among our newer members.”

