Season of Creation begins

Sep 04, 2019News0

September marks Season of Creation, an annual, five-week celebration of prayer and action to protect creation. Each week is devoted to a different aspect of the environment.

The Season of Creation is celebrated by Christians of all faith traditions. It begins on 1 September, the Day of Prayer for Creation, and runs until 4 October, the Feast of St Francis.

Uniting Earth Web has launched a Season of Creation website, with resources for church congregations to draw on. These include videos, liturgies, reflections, and other blogs.  The website also provides information about the upcoming Climate Strike on 20 September.

Sunday 1 September 2019 marked the beginning of the Season of Creation, with a focus on the ocean.

1 September was first proclaimed as a day of prayer for creation by the Orthodox Ecumenical Patriach Dimitrios I in 1989. The event has since been embraced by other major European churches in 2001, and then by Pope Francis in 2015.

Season of Creation runs until 4 October. For more information, visit Uniting Earth’s Season of Creation page here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

