Former Moderator recalls his calling

A former Moderator of NSW and ACT Synod has published his first memoir.

Rev. Dr William Ives was Moderator from 1986 to 1987. Since ordination in 1956, he served in until retirement in 2010. Settlements included Eastwood for 27 years (1964-91) and two years as Intentional Interim Minister at St Stephen’s in Macquarie Street (2012-2014). He was also active in Theological Education for over 20 years, including a period as a teaching member of the original faculty of UTC, 1975-1982.



According to Rev. Dr Ives, the memoir is “not a matter of seeking accolades.” Rather, he says, the book records what the People of God have achieved in local churches.



The first volume of Rev. Dr Ives’ memoir covers his background, involvement in the Goulburn Presbyterian and Methodist Churches, then university and theological education, ordination and ministries at Mudgee and St Ninian’s parish as its first minister in Canberra. The memoir is entitled “A Call Answered”. Volume 2 which covers the later portion of his ministry, is currently being completed.

The proceeds of any sales of Volume 1 will go to Frontier Services to assist people in Eastern Australia who have suffered through floods, fires and drought.

Rev. Dr Ives will launch A Call Answered on Sunday, 2 June at Normanhurst Uniting Church.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor