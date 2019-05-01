On Saturday, 6 July, Micah Australia and The Justice Conference are jointly presenting Living Justice, a special one-off event that will help equip Christians to pursue justice.



A21 Founders Nick and Christine Caine will be speaking at the event.

Other speakers include Rev. Tim Costello, Larissa Minniecon, Matt Darvas, and Richenda Vermeulen.

Micah Australia’s Matt Darvas said that the event would be, “an opportunity for Christians passionate about social change to hear directly from those who are on the front lines in these fights for justice.”

“The world is in a broken place,” Mr Darvas said.



“While great strides of progress have been made, we still confront massive justice issues – extreme poverty, the global refugee crisis and modern-day slavery impact the lives of millions in our world. At home we must ‘close the gap’ on Indigenous inequality and address issues like homelessness and marginalisation.”



“The world needs a generation willing to confront these challenges with grace, strength and love. A generation who realises their, ‘For such a time as this’ moment”

Living Justice takes place at Hillsong’s Alexandria campus on Saturday, 6 July 2019 from 9:30am to 1pm. For more information, and to register, check out the event’s Eventbrite page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor