Fair Trade Faith Conference a first for Queanbeyan

Queanbeyan Uniting Church will host the inaugural Fair Trade Faith Conference from 27th to the 29th April 2018.

The three day conference is designed to share ideas and inform the community about fair trade options and products in Australia. The conference will bring together key thinkers, advocates and the faith community to discuss ethical shopping.

Fair trade means justice for workers worldwide in the form of fair wages, adequate working conditions and environmental sustainability. Congregations and the wider faith community have the opportunity to help lift people out of poverty by choosing fair trade and paying the just price for products. From morning tea products used for after church services to creating awareness on ethical shopping, the conference will help situate the faith community in this conversation.

The Fair Trade Faith conference will feature a number of speakers including, Uniting Church member and media commentator on global affairs, Dr Keith Suter. Dr Suter will present the inaugural Noelene Martin Fair Trade Lecture in memory of a long-term fair trade advocate. Until her death in 2014, Noelene was a passionate advocate for fair trade and also established the annual Fair Trade Fair at Springwood Uniting Church.

Keynote speaker, Dr Jonathan Cornford will bring his knowledge of development issues and the experience of living a sustainable lifestyle to expand attendees thinking of fair trade and ethical shopping.

Blogger and former leader in Baptist World Aid, Rev. Scott Higgins will be the preacher at the closing service.

On the Saturday April 28, there will also be a fair featuring an array of fair trade products on sale including crafts and food, just in time for Mother’s Day gifts.

For the full program, conference ticket prices and speakers head to the Conference website.

