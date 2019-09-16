Four days away from the Climate strike, the event is taking unprecedented dimensions. People from every corner of the planet are now discussing the issue, and it has become a topic to explore from countless angles. We are now all witnesses of how global warming is affecting all continents, species and people regardless of where we are or our beliefs. It is now our responsibility to stand for creation:

“But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds of the air and they will tell you, or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish of the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the LORD has done this? In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind.”

Job 12:7-10



PEACEtalks, a monthly event hosted by Paddington Anglican Church aiming to serve the community by promoting and cultivating deep conversations about life, is hosting Rev. Dr Seforosa Carroll to discuss the importance of faith/theology in the Pacific and how it can be both a hindering and transforming agent of change. The talk will also explore the importance of Indigenous knowledge and wisdom as a source of resilience in a changing climate.



Rev. Dr Caroll is a Fiji-born Rotuman who spent her formative years growing up in Lautoka in Fiji. These formative experiences continue to inform Sef’s theological reflections on interfaith and cross-cultural relationships, and gender and culture from a diasporic perspective of a migrant who calls Australia one of her homes. She believes theology can play a powerful role in bringing about change.

“Climate Change, Theology and Resilience in the Pacific” takes place on Thursday 19th September at 7 pm at Paddington Anglican Church, 245 Glenmore Rd, Paddington.

Angela Cadena