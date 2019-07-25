Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Church sign leads to walkout

Jul 29, 2019News0

The message on an American church sign has prompted a congregation to stage a walkout.

The Friendship Baptist Church, located in Appomattox, Virginia, featured the message “America: Love it or leave it” on its sign, prompting a backlash.

The walkout happened shortly before the sermon, with about twenty people leaving the church.

The church sign was put up under the direction of Friendship Baptist Church’s pastor, E.W. Lucas. It follows after US President Donald Trump led an attack on four Democratic congresswomen of colour. Trump said that the women, three of whom were born in the US, should “go back” to third world countries to experience conditions there.

Lucas has remained defiant, suggesting that he does not regret putting up the inflammatory message.

“I’ve tried to be honest. I’ve tried to do what’s right. But I believe in my country. I love my country. And I don’t mind standing up for the country.” 

Lucas says that the church has received threats since the sign went up.

Faithwire’s editor Tré Goins-Phillips is among those who have criticised the sign, writing in a recent editorial that, “While Lucas’ intentions may have been benign — or even good — such language doesn’t belong on a church sign.”

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

