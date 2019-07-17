Christian Students Uniting Join Strike For Climate

Christian Students Uniting members will be among those taking to the streets as part of the Strike for Climate rallies on 20 September.



The Uniting Church student group has attended prior events, including one that took place on 30 November 2018.

Originally focused on schools, the protest movement has now grown to include employees. Several businesses have gone on record to suggest that their employees may use volunteer leave and other arrangements so as to attend.

The 20 September Strike for Climate takes place three days before the United Nations is set to meet at an Emergency Climate Summit.

The 2019 Synod meeting agreed to endorse the 20 September rallies. The proposal also started a process that will see the Synod form a climate change task force, after CSU’s Sydney University president Nico Tjoelker suggested an amendment to the original proposal.



“As a representative of young Christians, I want to remind (the Synod) that young people will feel the impact of this sin, and yes, it is a sin,” he said.



For more information on CSU’s involvement in the rally, visit the Facebook event page here.



Image credit: ABC Radio



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor