Castle Hill Uniting Church to host film festival

The Hills Film Festival takes place at Wesley Uniting Church Castle Hill on 6 September.



The festival’s themes include ‘The Armour of God’ for the short films and ‘Music of the 70s’ for the music video category.

Event organiser Daniel Gibbs is the Children’s, Youth and Young Adults Ministry Worker at St Matthew’s Uniting Church Baulkham Hills. He told Insights that, while the event is predominantly aimed at youth group aged people, organisers would welcome a wide range of submissions.



“It is aimed at church youth groups. The groups that have been involved in previous years range from Year 5 to Year 12. But we are open to others submitting films.”



“If anyone would like to submit a film and they are unsure if they fit the criteria, they can contact me and we can work something out.”



“We usually try and have one biblical theme that allows us to share a certain message, which is where the Armour of God comes in.”



“In previous years we have had Fruit of the Spirit, Peace and Unity as themes for the short film. We also include a music video that allows for a bit of fun, energy and dancing. This category has included themes such as 60s, Australian Artists and Super Groups and this year’s theme music from the 70s.”



The Film Festival has been running since 2016 and includes groups from Wesley Castle Hill, St Matthew’s Baulkham Hills and Quakers Hill Uniting Church.



“We decided this year that it was a good idea to Branch out and invite other churches to participate in the hopes of turning it into a larger community based event,” Mr Gibbs said.



The deadline to submit films is Monday, 2 September. Entrants can submit films to Daniel Gibbs by emailing a link to their film either YouTube or Dropbox/Google drive.



“If you don’t want to upload their films to the internet, we can organise another form of submission,” he said.

The Hills Film Festival runs on 6 September at Wesley Uniting Church Castle Hill from 7 to 9pm.

