Best selling children’s author releases free Christmas book

The celebrated author of a number of children’s books, Susannah McFarlane, has announced that her book about the story of Christmas will be available free.



The Who, What, Why, How of Christmas asks some key questions about the Christmas story and explores Jesus’ birth through the eyes of four fictional characters.

The book follows the story of Josh, Tom, Grace and Abby as they ask tricky questions familiar to all parents about the meaning of Christmas. McFarlane takes an unconventional approach, by re-telling the story of Creation and The Fall before introducing Mary, the angels and shepherds. The book aims to provide children with a deeper understanding of the reason why Jesus came to earth and what it means for their lives.

“Having only become a Christian three and a half years ago, I am realising in our post-Christian society, children of Gen X and Gen Y families may never have heard or asked why there was such excitement about the birth of Jesus,” Ms McFarlane said.



“This book has been a tremendous privilege to work on. I hope that it inspires young readers to ask questions and explore the Christmas story in a way that will harness their curiosity and create lots of interaction.”

Ms McFarlane works on both sides of the industry having also been a publisher of children’s fiction. The Who, What, Why, How of Christmas draws on her own faith journey as inspiration.



Ms McFarlane’s previous works include EJ12 Girl Hero and EJ Spy School series and Fairy Tales for Feisty Girls and Bold Tales for Brave-Hearted Boys.

Bible Society Australia is offering The Who, What, Why, How of Christmas free to individuals and churches who register online. The church offer went live on 1 October and the individual offer will begin on 1 November.

To get your free copy, Register here.



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor



