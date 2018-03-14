An Egyptian adventure in South-West Sydney

Sydney Kids Camp Out (KCO) saw 150 people from eight churches come together for a weekend of learning, playing and connecting. Groups from Wollongong, Western Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the North Shore converged on Wedderburn for the second weekend in March.

KCO is an annual camp for students in year 3-6. The camp gives opportunities for young leaders and families to participate in a truly inter-generational community. The weekend is peppered with games, worship celebrations and opportunities for church groups to develop friendships and discipleship.

For 2018, the group embarked on an Egyptian Adventure with their intrepid Tour Guide, Miss Penelope and the Professor on an archaeological dig, discovering the story of Joseph.

Ancient artefacts provided glimpses into the story, as children ‘uncovered’ how the biblical narrative speaks to each of us today. The worship gatherings included singing, dramas, action songs, ‘mummy wrapping,’ and much more.

The temporary community formed at KCO is shaped by all ages contributing to the fun. Parents helped with the catering and camping, as well as young leaders shaping and leading the program. This year saw Auburn UCA congregations join KCO for the first time and survive their first time camping in tents.

For several years, Corrimal Region Uniting Church have used KCO as a strategic opportunity for their young leaders to prepare, engage and reflect as a team. With young leaders participating in the Saturday night leadership stream and organising key elements of the weekend program.

Bradon French is the Pulse Consultant at UME.