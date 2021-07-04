New phase of the vaccine rollout in NSW

The NSW Government will enhance its contribution to the Federal Government’s vaccine rollout to ensure maximum uptake both now, and as more supplies arrive.

NSW will prioritise teachers and aged care workers in the Fairfield, Canterbury Bankstown and Liverpool local government areas where there is greater concern of COVID-19 transmission. A vaccine hub will begin operating at Fairfield Showground this Friday to target these two groups.

NSW Health vaccination clinics and centres will now begin making the AstraZeneca vaccine available to people aged over 40.

And NSW will green-light pharmacies across the state to do the same.

Anyone aged 18-39 wishing to get the AstraZeneca jab, is encouraged to talk to their GP.

NSW has also approached the Federal Government to ask that any unused GP Pfizer vaccines be redirected to NSW health hubs.

These changes will be complemented with the opening of three new mass vaccination centres and a large vaccination clinic in the coming weeks, adding to the 100 NSW Health vaccination clinics and outreach locations across the state.

A mass vaccination centre in Belmont, Lake Macquarie will open on Monday, 19 July and will have capacity to administer up to 20,000 vaccinations each week.

A new vaccination clinic in the Sydney CBD will open on Monday, 19 July, and will have capacity to administer up to 7,000 vaccinations each week.

A mass vaccination centre at Macquarie Fields in Sydney’s south-west will open by the end of the July and will have capacity to administer up to 20,000 vaccinations each week.

A mass vaccination centre in Wollongong will open in August and will have capacity to administer up to 15,000 vaccinations each week.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW Health vaccination sites complement the GP Network, which has and will continue to deliver the majority of COVID-19 vaccines across NSW.

“In NSW we have always had a sense of urgency about getting jabs in arms, but the current outbreak has shown just how important it is,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“If we get sufficient supply, these new centres will allow NSW Health to vaccinate up to 200,000 people every week.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard encouraged everyone to book their appointment and get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible to do so.

“We will get through this outbreak if people follow the public health advice, but in the short and long-term, the very best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community long term is to get vaccinated,” Minister Hazzard said.

To check your eligibility and book an appointment use the vaccine eligibility checker: https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility