New Leadership commences at Alpine Uniting Church

The Alpine Uniting Church has recently commissioned Rev. Wendy McHugh as its new Community Minister. Rev. Wendy brings extensive experience across various fields and is focused on contributing to the congregation’s community-oriented ministries in Jindabyne.

Wendy was ordained as a Deacon in the Uniting Church by the Moreton Rivers Presbytery on December 5, 2015. Her journey to ministry began after a significant personal experience in 2001.

“This kick-start to my healing journey with depression and anxiety changed my head knowledge of God to a heart knowledge; this personal experience confirmed what I had learnt about God was true… God really does exist and actually cares about me,” she explains. Following this experience, Rev. Wendy felt called to dedicate her life to ministry.

Wendy’s career spans roles in administration, youth work, the disability sector, and chaplaincy in aged care and prisons. Her diverse work history has informed her understanding of societal challenges and her approach to ministry.

“A combination of my experiences over the years… contributed to my growing sense of hating injustice and my passion to empower people,” Wendy notes. Her passion for prison ministry has been a defining aspect of her work. “I have never understood why most people are reluctant to participate in this ministry; I found it to be a privilege to sit and talk with these people and share God’s love.”

Earlier this year, Wendy’s placement with UnitingCare Qld Prison Ministry ended due to redundancy, leading her to explore new opportunities. “This call has taken me by surprise, as I have always said I’m called to the community, not to a congregation. But God, having a sense of humour, found a congregation for me with a strong community ministry,” she remarks.

Wendy’s approach to her new role emphasises collaboration. “Rather than coming in as an expert and telling them what to do, I intend to join them in their ministries and collaborate with the congregation as we explore new possibilities,” she says. She is also an advocate for ecumenical cooperation, drawing on her experiences in Townsville and prison chaplaincy.

Since November 1, Wendy has been actively engaging with the congregation and local community. She has participated in activities such as the church’s Op Shop and the Wednesday evening Summer Family Community BBQ.

“I’m sure exciting times are ahead as I watch and learn why God has called me to this beautiful part of Australia.”

With her extensive experience and dedication to community ministry, Wendy McHugh is prepared to guide Alpine Uniting Church as it continues its work in Jindabyne.