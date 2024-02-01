New figures highlight homelessness increase 

New analysis released by the NSW government has painted a sobering picture about homelessness in the state.

The analysis reveals that the top council areas that have seen increases in homelessness numbers are Inner West and Canterbury-Bankstown Council areas.

The top council areas that have seen an increase include the Inner West (which increased by 245 people from 2022 to 2023), Canterbury-Bankstown (which increased by 186), and Penrith (which increased by 180).

The NSW State government has committed to 30 per cent social and affordable housing in all developments on government surplus public land;

Rose Jackson is NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness.

“This report from Homelessness NSW highlights the very real housing crisis that is playing out in our suburbs and cities across NSW,” Ms Jackson said.

“The NSW Government, from the very beginning, has acknowledged this crisis is real and we must do everything we can to end homelessness.