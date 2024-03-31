  • Home
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    The church: experimenting with minority 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
New community housing opens at Macquarie Park 

The first residents have moved into their new homes in Midtown MacPark at Macquarie Park, a cooperative project between Frasers Property Australia, state and federal governments, and community housing provider Mission Australia Housing. 

New residents were welcomed with a morning tea at an event attended by state and federal housing ministers, marking the first stage completion of new housing at Midtown MacPark.  

The Federal Minister for Housing Julie Collins and NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson were joined by Frasers Property Australia CEO Cameron Leggatt and Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister at the event. 

A designated State Significant Development, Midtown MacPark includes the 24-level Bates Smart-designed MAC Residences building, the 20-level Soul Residences, two 14-level apartment buildings comprising 259 community housing apartments, and one 20-level apartment building with 130 affordable apartments. Other apartment buildings at Midtown MacPark include the architecturally iconic Treehouse building, on track for completion in 2026. 

MAC Residences features 269 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and two penthouses and welcomed its first residents this month, while the Candalepas Associates-designed Soul Residences comprises 107 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. 

In redeveloping the former social housing Ivanhoe Estate, the project will increase community housing dwellings on the site from 259 to a minimum of 950 among an eventual 3,300 residences at Midtown MacPark, to create a vibrant mix of private and public housing. 

Thirty eight former Ivanhoe Estate residents have chosen to call Midtown MacPark their home with one of the new social housing apartments. 

Frasers Property Australia CEO Cameron Leggatt shared that Australia’s housing crisis will only be solved when the public and private sectors work together to come up with solutions. 

“Partnering with government to optimise its assets for better use and value serves the dual purpose of increasing both the number of available social housing residences and housing supply in general, in this case at one of Sydney’s best-connected neighbourhoods,” he said. 

“The mixed tenure model we’ve developed at Midtown MacPark will not only more than triple the number of community and affordable housing dwellings on the site, but also improve the quality and increase the amenity available to residents. With its diverse mix of housing options and residents, Midtown MacPark will be one of Sydney’s most vibrant new neighbourhoods.” 

Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister said it was exciting to see new and returning residents moving into Midtown MacPark and the community taking shape. 

“For Mission Australia, our focus from day one has been on building a welcoming community where all Midtown residents can thrive. Together with Homes NSW and Frasers Property Australia, we aren’t just delivering new housing; we’re creating a cohesive and inclusive community where everyone is welcome, feels connected and shares a sense of belonging,” she said. 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

