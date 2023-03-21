New book explores The New Workplace

A new book seeks to address what the workplace will look like in the future.

As COVID-19 continues to be a factor, and companies move to hybrid modes of work, there are questions about what the future of the workplace is.

Author Melissa Marsden, is the founder of COMUNiTI. She recently launched The Next workplace on 22 March 2023. The book features case studies of organisations Melissa has worked with to reimagine their workplaces.

The Next Workplace was catalysed by a desire to encourage more leaders to use the workplace as an asset to achieve their business objectives. It will break down your perceptions of what a workplace shouldbe.

“I’m thrilled to be launching The Next Workplace, a culmination of my work over the last 20 years to help organisations reimagine what’s possible and realise their full potential by investing in their most important asset – their people,” Ms Marsden said.

“I look beyond mere aesthetics and utilise data to create workspaces that champion flexibility, culture, purpose, collaboration, and wellbeing.”

“I strongly believe that organisations need to take a holistic approach to productivity and ROI. When your staff are happier, they’re highly engaged, collaborate more often, and deliver an overall stronger performance, inciting better results for the clients and the company.”

To find out more information, or to purchase a copy of The Next Workplace, visit Melissa Marsden’s website here.

