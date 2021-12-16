  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Australia is rich with religious diversity. So why are our newsrooms falling behind?
    Australia is rich with religious diversity. So why are our newsrooms falling behind?
    Exploring the “Pagan origins” of Christmas Day
    Exploring the “Pagan origins” of Christmas Day
    Where Are Our Heroes?
    Where Are Our Heroes?
    New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
    New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
  • Reviews
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
    The MCU Takes on God and Myth
    The MCU Takes on God and Myth
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
New book explores ‘terror’ in the Bible

New book explores ‘terror’ in the Bible

A new book, edited by a Uniting Church theologian, explores some of scripture’s texts that have been used to legitimise abuse.

Terror in the Bible: Rhetoric, Gender, and Violence draws on the contributions of theologians from diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

Pilgrim theological college’s Dr Robyn Whitaker served as one of the book’s two editors, alongside Monica Jyotsna Melanchthon.

In a tweet announcing the volume, Dr Whitaker said that the book contains, “a nice combination of senior and junior scholars, as well as global perspectives.”

“The essays in this volume take offer readings that move beyond classic feminism to engage race class, queer perspectives, economics, colonialism, and write from locations other than Europe of North America,” she wrote.

“What is missing? While we quote indigenous scholars and note problematic history we are conscious there aren’t essays by indigenous Australians despite some deeply contextual work. This is an area for improvement.”

“As I reflect on the essays (which are mostly from a conference 4 years ago) I wish we’d included perspectives from those working on bodies and disability. There are nods in that direction but if I was starting again I’d want to include feminists working with disability studies.”

Phyllis Trible provides the book’s foreword. Dr Trible’s own 1984 work Texts of Terror inspired Terror in the Bible.

“As I continue to reflect on the diversity and depth of the chapters in this book, I sense how far the discussion has moved from the dichotomy set up at the beginning of my remarks, between feminism and the patriarchal Bible,” Dr Trible writes.

“The authors of these chapters pursue more excellent ways. They wrestle with the Bible, faith, and feminism. They do not let go without challenge and blessing.”

Uniting Church Old Testament scholar Jione Havea provides a chapter in the book as well as the book’s afterword.

Terror in the Bible: Rhetoric, Gender, and Violence is available now free and can be downloaded here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

“The holidays are coming and chaos is upon us. You…
“There has been an annual debate in our household…
The Sounds of Christmas from Asia Pacific is an al…
“The film has some heart-breaking moments while al…
For those of us of a certain age, the annual claym…
Today is the last edition of our Synod Insights e-…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top