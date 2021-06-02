  • Home
    Moderator welcomes attendees to Preachfest
    Why do churches debate sexuality so much?
    Pentecost, the Spirit, and the people of God
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
Moderator joins Uniting Executive team to reflect on success and future opportunities

The Moderator recently joined the Uniting Executive team at an offsite meeting, which was held at Uniting Venues Elanora on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The Uniting Executive came together to reflect on progress against their financial year 2021 operational priorities and to look ahead to 2022 and discuss areas of priority to deliver Uniting’s vision to provide care and support for people through all ages and stages of life, with a focus on people experiencing disadvantage and vulnerability.

The Moderator joined the Executive for a time of reflection, including a boardwalk through the wetlands; cooking dinner together “Masterchef” style; and a morning session on the recently approved Synod Future Directions strategy and the ways in which Uniting can continue to support the work of the Synod. 

Much discussion focussed on the place of advocacy and social action in the mission of the Church; our current advocacy priorities; and how the work of advocacy aligns with the Future Directions of the Synod. 

Both the Moderator and Executive identified a number of areas of joint work to progress together, including ways of mobilising Uniting’s 9,000 employees as part of the Uniting Church to support the work of the Synod. 

Rev. Hansford said about the day: “I really enjoyed my time with this fantastic team. They are a group committed to bringing to life the mission of the church in the services, advocacy and chaplaincy work they provide to the community. I’m looking forward to continuing our conversations about more opportunities for collaboration with the wider team.”

Doug Taylor, Deputy Executive Director, Uniting

Insights Magazine

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

