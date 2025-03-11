Mission Australia urges Government to increase JobSeeker following Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee Report

Mission Australia, one of Australia’s largest national not-for-profit providers of both community services and housing, issues an urgent call to action in response to the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee’s latest report. For the third year running, the report stresses the urgency of putting key measures in place to combat poverty and hardship in Australia, by increasing income support payments like JobSeeker as the top priority.

The independent Committee found again, that increasing JobSeeker to 90% of the pension from $56 per day to $74 per day would help ensure its adequacy.

Mission Australia’s Executive of Practice, Evidence and Impact, Marion Bennett said there are profound repercussions of insufficient income support, stating, “Our frontline workers know that $56 a day goes fast and not very far when there is rent, food, bills and healthcare costs to cover. It is heartbreaking to see so many people relying on charities like Mission Australia for the first time in their lives, because inadequate income support is pushing them into poverty, housing instability and even homelessness.”

Ms Bennett urges the immediate adoption of the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee’s recommendations.

“People in Australia are compassionate and caring and the Government’s actions should reflect these qualities. We hope third time is a charm for the Government to heed the recommendation of the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee to permanently and adequately increase the base rate of JobSeeker and Youth Allowance to help protect people and families from poverty and homelessness,” she said.

“The cost-of-living crisis is having a devastating effect on people who were already doing it tough. Persistent poverty can be incredibly harmful – for children, the impacts can last a lifetime.”

The charity echoes the Committee’s call for urgent action to address these pressing issues, urging policymakers to prioritise the wellbeing of people facing tough times across Australia.

“By raising income support and implementing other vital measures like increasing Commonwealth Rent Assistance – also recommended by the Committee – building more social and affordable homes, and greater investment in homelessness prevention, Australia can provide hope and prevent people from being pushed into the heart-wrenching cycle of poverty and homelessness,” Ms Bennett added.

Ms Bennett said: “The Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee has yet again delivered a well-considered report with robust and sensible recommendations. We hope the Government will embrace the important and necessary reforms that have been consistently recommended by numerous bodies.”

Source: Mission Australia