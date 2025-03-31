Myanmar Earthquake: Emergency response launched by Tearfund’s partner on the ground

The humanitarian needs of millions of vulnerable people across Myanmar have surged, as communities already devastated by years of conflict and displacement were hit by last Friday’s catastrophic earthquake.

On March 28, the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar, killing at least 3000 people and injuring tens of thousands more. The earthquake and aftershocks have caused widespread damage across more than ten townships, severely impacting homes, infrastructure and access to vital services.

Many families are now sleeping outside, exposed and experiencing increased vulnerability to malaria. Intense heat and lack of access to safe water are heightening the risk of waterborne diseases.

This disaster brings further shock and instability to communities facing significant humanitarian challenges from years of conflict and displacement. Prior to the earthquake, 19.9 million people required humanitarian assistance, including 6.3 million children and 15.2 million people who are food insecure. Humanitarian response in Myanmar has been severely impacted by the global shock to humanitarian funding in 2025, disrupting critical aid to many highly vulnerable populations.

Phil Lindsay, Effectiveness and Humanitarian Team Leader for Tearfund, was in Cambodia with Sandar Bo, World Concern Myanmar’s Country Director, when the earthquake struck. Sandar shared the following with Phil:

“More than 1 million people have been directly impacted by the earthquake in major townships. So many homes are damaged or worse, including those of our team, and people are queuing up for medical treatment. After the main earthquake there have been many aftershocks. People are sleeping outside their houses and on the road. It’s so hot at the moment, and with no safe water dehydration and disease are real dangers.”

In response to this disaster, Tearfund’s long term local partner World Concern Myanmar, who for decades has been working in the region, is mobilising to address immediate needsand bring lifesaving assistance to 20,000 people impacted. This emergency assistance includes the provision of:

Emergency food and safe drinking water,

Temporary shelters and supplies including mosquito nets,

Basic medical assistance including hygiene and dignity kits for women, and

Vital services through health clinics and health workers

Bec Oates, Tearfund’s CEO, said: “This disaster has caused widespread devastation and loss of life in a community already experiencing a prolonged humanitarian crisis. Tearfund has been partnering with local groups in Myanmar for decades. Our partners are on the ground and responding. As followers of Jesus, this is our opportunity to reflect the love of God to our global neighbours.”

Tearfund has launched the Myanmar Earthquake Emergency Appeal to support critical needs arising from this disaster. $60 provides one person and their household with much needed emergency supplies and care.

To donate, please visit: Myanmar Earthquake Emergency Appeal | Tearfund Australia

Images provided by TearFund partner World Concern Myanmar