Martin Scorsese announces his next movie is about Jesus after meeting with the Pope

Scorsese is going to make another movie about Jesus, should we be worried?

Martin Scorsese has revealed the subject of his next film – and it’s going to be a movie about Jesus Christ. The director’s latest effort, Killers of the Flower Moon, hasn’t even had its wide release yet (though it’s already garnering rave reactions and reviews).

“I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus,” Scorsese revealed at a conference at the Vatican. Not only that, but it sounds like the film will be reaching us relatively soon, too: “And I’m about to start making it,” Scorsese added. No further details have been revealed just yet.

This wouldn’t be the director’s first film about Jesus – The Last Temptation of Christ, starring Willem Dafoe as Jesus Christ, was released in 1988. Catholicism is also a major theme in Scorsese’s work. That film also caused some major controversy with Christian groups at the time, with some Christians picketing theatres.

According to the report, Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris met with Pope Francis in a “brief private audience” ahead of the conference (“The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination”).

Scorsese previously met the Pope in 2016 to screen his film Silence, you can read Insights’ review here.

Killers of the Flower Moon, meanwhile, is due for limited theatrical release on 6 October before a wide release on Apple TV Plus on 20 October following its rapturous reception at Cannes. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemmons star.