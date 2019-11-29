Liam Miller named Northern Hub New Growth Minister

Liam Miller is starting an exciting new role in January, when he will start as the Northern Hub New Growth Minister.

The role aims to plant a new church community at the existing site of Toukley Uniting Church. It is similar to one Rev. Phil Newton is currently undertaking in South Western Sydney.

Mr Miller told Insights he was excited to be taking up the new role.

“The Sydney Central Coast Presbytery has… taken some exciting steps to employ a bold and positive strategy in the area,” he said.



“The role will be to plant, nurture and grow a worshiping and witnessing community based at Toukley Uniting Church. A community who gathers together to remember and experience God’s being for us.



“To hear ourselves named again and anew as beloved children of God: under grace, and in Christ. To anticipate the shaping of our imaginations by the Spirit, through the signs, symbols, and stories of the Gospel, so as to know ourselves as sent to participate in God’s making right of all that is wrong.



“A community who stands in solidarity with its neighbours, sharing with people in their struggles, joys, questions and hopes. A community that seeks, by the power of the Spirit, and in the way of Jesus, to work with those around us to make and keep human life human.”



Mr Miller is currently Northern Hub Mission Worker, a role he began in early 2019.



Liam Miller’s ordination as a Minister of the Word in the Uniting Church in Australia will be held at Epping Uniting Church on 21 December at 2pm.