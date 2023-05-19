  • Home
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    "I am the way": from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink's <em>Engaging the Powers</em>
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s Engaging the Powers
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
Leura Uniting Church shares Mother’s Day Chrysanthemums at Leura Mall

On Sunday, 14 May, Leura Uniting Church marked Mother’s Day by giving out Chrysanthemums to women passing by in Leura Mall.

Myung Hwa Park is Minister at Leura Uniting Church.

“Leura Uniting Church had a tradition of giving Chrysanthemums to church members,” Rev Park said.

“Last year, one church member suggested that we extend this lovely tradition to the people in our community.” 

“So we prepared extra Chrysanthemums and took them out into Leura Mall.”  

Leura is a popular touristic destination, so there are so many people from almost everywhere, including tourists from overseas.” 

“Many women loved receiving flowers and were happy to be photographed. We gave a little note with our Facebook QR Code so they can see themselves on our Facebook.  

“It is a joyous occasion when we witness “happiness shared is doubled, and sadness shared is halved.””

For more information on Leura Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

