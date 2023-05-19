Leura Uniting Church shares Mother’s Day Chrysanthemums at Leura Mall

On Sunday, 14 May, Leura Uniting Church marked Mother’s Day by giving out Chrysanthemums to women passing by in Leura Mall.

Myung Hwa Park is Minister at Leura Uniting Church.

“Leura Uniting Church had a tradition of giving Chrysanthemums to church members,” Rev Park said.



“Last year, one church member suggested that we extend this lovely tradition to the people in our community.”

“So we prepared extra Chrysanthemums and took them out into Leura Mall.”

Leura is a popular touristic destination, so there are so many people from almost everywhere, including tourists from overseas.”

“Many women loved receiving flowers and were happy to be photographed. We gave a little note with our Facebook QR Code so they can see themselves on our Facebook.

“It is a joyous occasion when we witness “happiness shared is doubled, and sadness shared is halved.””

For more information on Leura Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.