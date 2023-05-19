Leura Uniting Church shares Mother’s Day Chrysanthemums at Leura Mall
On Sunday, 14 May, Leura Uniting Church marked Mother’s Day by giving out Chrysanthemums to women passing by in Leura Mall.
Myung Hwa Park is Minister at Leura Uniting Church.
“Leura Uniting Church had a tradition of giving Chrysanthemums to church members,” Rev Park said.
“Last year, one church member suggested that we extend this lovely tradition to the people in our community.”
“So we prepared extra Chrysanthemums and took them out into Leura Mall.”
Leura is a popular touristic destination, so there are so many people from almost everywhere, including tourists from overseas.”
“Many women loved receiving flowers and were happy to be photographed. We gave a little note with our Facebook QR Code so they can see themselves on our Facebook.
“It is a joyous occasion when we witness “happiness shared is doubled, and sadness shared is halved.””
For more information on Leura Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Hymnfest 2023Sat, 27th May 2023
Regional Partnership Information ExpoTue, 6th Jun 2023 - Thu, 8th Jun 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
National Conference of Lay Preachers 2023Fri, 4th Aug 2023 - Mon, 7th Aug 2023
Preachfest 2023Wed, 1st Nov 2023 - Fri, 3rd Nov 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.