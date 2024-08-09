Leichardt Uniting Church awarded for climate action

On Sunday, 25 August, Leichardt Uniting Church received three Five Leaf Eco Awards for the church’s ongoing work.

A rooftop community garden, beeswax wraps and a drumming protest band have all played a role in earning Leichhardt Uniting Church three environmental awards.

The congregation recieved the Five Leaf Eco-Awards Basic Certificate, Eco Worship, and Climate Activism Awards.

The awards recogise Leichardt Uniting Church’s efforts, which include reducing their energy and paper use, environment themed worship and music, and their long history of active and visible presence at climate protests and actions.

Rev. Radhika Sukumar-White is one of the Ministers at Leichhardt Uniting Church.

“These awards are just external recognition of what we at LUC already know – that climate action is at the heart of what we believe, and how we put our beliefs into action,” Rev. Sukumar-White said.

“We will continue to raise our voices for the disadvantaged and vulnerable, for God’s Creation and for our own rights and future.”

Kathy Slade and Loraine Holley from Engadine Uniting Church (who will receive their awards from Leichhardt Uniting Church representatives in September) presented the award.

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are an ecumenical environmental change initiative for Australian churches and religious organisations. The awards were founded in 2008 to assist, inspire, and reward churches for environmental action.

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are non-competitive, with churches completing tasks from a list of flexible criteria to earn each certificate.

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards operate nationally and across denominations. To find out more, visit the official website.