“Largest bundle ever” raises millions for Black Lives Matter cause

A videogames bundle fundraising for the Black Lives Matter movement has set records for the number of items and money raised, after generating more than USD $8 million.

The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality ran for ten days, finishing at 4:59 on 16 June.

Bundles such as this use a pay-what-you-will model, with a minimum donation amount.

The Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality contained 1741 items, mostly games, by 1,391creators. The bundle included such classics as Night in the Woods, Celeste, and Headliner: Novinews for as low a donation as USD $5 (Around $7.50 in AUD).

“We live in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against black people,” a statement on the fundraising page read.

“We hope that everyone takes a stand in any way that they can. We’ve partnered with creators from all across our platform to support organisations that are working directly with those affected.”

“We reached out to our community and an unprecedented number of creators donated over 740 projects to be part of what we believe is the largest bundle ever.”

This money will now be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund, projects related to the Black Lives Matter movement.  

The amount raised represented 163 percent of the original fundraising goal.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

