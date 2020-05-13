  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Kogarah Storehouse digs deep, as COVID-19 increases demand

Kogarah Storehouse digs deep, as COVID-19 increases demand

During COVID-19, the Kogarah Storehouse has seen demand for food increase by some 30 per cent due to the pandemic and related job losses.

The Storehouse operates out of Brighton-Kogarah Uniting Church. It provides services including free food parcels, a weekly lunch, no-interest loans, electricity, gas, water and phone payment assistance.

The Storehouse has been closed to the public since 23 March but staff and volunteers continue to work behind the scenes. Lala Noronha is the centre’s manager. She recently told local newspaper The Leader that there had been 30 percent rise in requests for emergency food supplies.

The Storehouse has started a weekly food distribution while the community lunches cannot take place.

“We hand them out once a week from 1pm to 3pm and people have to ring us in advance,” Ms Noronha said.

“There are a lot of sad stories. People are saying ‘I have never done this before but I have no choice.’”

According to Ms Noronha, increased demand has put pressure on the Storehouse’s services.

Kogarah Storehouse is currently welcoming donations of non-perishable food.

“I always say, if you have five cans of food that are still there and you haven’t used them, donate them to us,” she said.

To organise a donation of food to Kogarah Storehouse, phone 9587 5761.

To donate to The Kogarah Storehouse, BSB 634-634, account number 100033041.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top