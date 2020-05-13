Kogarah Storehouse digs deep, as COVID-19 increases demand

During COVID-19, the Kogarah Storehouse has seen demand for food increase by some 30 per cent due to the pandemic and related job losses.

The Storehouse operates out of Brighton-Kogarah Uniting Church. It provides services including free food parcels, a weekly lunch, no-interest loans, electricity, gas, water and phone payment assistance.

The Storehouse has been closed to the public since 23 March but staff and volunteers continue to work behind the scenes. Lala Noronha is the centre’s manager. She recently told local newspaper The Leader that there had been 30 percent rise in requests for emergency food supplies.













The Storehouse has started a weekly food distribution while the community lunches cannot take place.

“We hand them out once a week from 1pm to 3pm and people have to ring us in advance,” Ms Noronha said.

“There are a lot of sad stories. People are saying ‘I have never done this before but I have no choice.’”

According to Ms Noronha, increased demand has put pressure on the Storehouse’s services.

Kogarah Storehouse is currently welcoming donations of non-perishable food.

“I always say, if you have five cans of food that are still there and you haven’t used them, donate them to us,” she said.

To organise a donation of food to Kogarah Storehouse, phone 9587 5761.

To donate to The Kogarah Storehouse, BSB 634-634, account number 100033041.