    Good works and salvation
    Not good, Not a place
    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    The missing parts of the Sermon on the Mount
    What does invisibility reveal?
    One for the fans
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
“Keep making games in heaven”, Konami code creator passes away

Kazuhisha Hashimoto, the legendary videogames coder and developer who created the ubiquitous Konami code, has passed away. He was 61.

Hashimoto’s former colleague Yuji Takenouchi broke the sad news on Twitter on 27 February.

In the tweet, the composer notes Hashimoto’s passing and says he hopes the developer continues to “keep making games in heaven.”

For those not aware, once the code (up up, down down, left right, left right, B A, start)  was entered in any game by Konami, it would provide the player with things like extra lives.

Hashimoto first implemented the code in the NES version of Gradius, which was found to be too difficult for most players during playtesting.

“I hadn’t played that much and obviously couldn’t beat it myself, so I put in the Konami Code,” Hashimoto said in an interview about the code.

“Because I was the one who was going to be using it, I made sure it was easy to remember.”

The code has a life beyond games, however, as a pop cultural artifact. It has been included in websites, films, cartoons, and even a bank promo.

Putting the code into the Bank of Canada’s website (launched to mark the introduction of a new $10 note) caused confetti to fall on screen.

A toy controller issued by Fisher Pikel for children has a special sound effect that can only be activated by putting the code in.

The code also works on Buzzfeed.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

