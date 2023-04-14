Sweat equity: is Australia suffering from ‘exercise inequality’?

ASICS has launched a campaign to address ‘exercise inequality.’

A recent study carried out on behalf of ASICS found there was a ‘gender exercise gap’, with the research indicating women are exercising less than men, and as a result are potentially missing out on the positive mental and physical benefits.

In Australia, there was a disparity of nine points between men (66/100) and women’s (57/100) State of Mind, which is the second largest disparity between genders out of 16 countries that were surveyed. The research also found that there was a disparity between men and women’s level of activity, which is also the second largest disparity between genders.

Simone Bushnell is General Manager Marketing at ASICS .,

“Our research shows that a gender exercise gap persists,” she said.

“We hope that our mission to move every mind will empower women to prioritise their health and fitness, even if they only have 15 minutes to spare in a day.”

ASICS Global State of Mind Index – Australia Results:

· Australia was rated 65/100 by level of activity vs Global 68/100

· Hobart and Gold Coast both ranked as the Australian cities with the highest State of Mind ranked 67/100

· The Australian population does 140 minutes of activity a week – Ranked 13th out of 16 markets surveyed

· A disparity of 60 minutes between men and women’s level of activity has been found in Australia – which is the 6th biggest disparity between genders.

· Walking is the most popular activity in Australia (65 percent), followed by cardio training (14 percent) and other sports (14 percent)

To find out more, sign up here.