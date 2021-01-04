Insights to mark 30 years
Insights will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2021.
The magazine of the Uniting Church NSW and ACT Synod first released on 11 August 1991, as part of the newly-established Synod Communications Unit.
It has since won awards for religious journalism in Australia, been featured on Media Watch, and served as a launch pad for young writers’ careers.
It has also featured interviews with controversial theologians, film stars, and musicians, and served as a key publication for news and updates during significant times in the life of the church.
The Insights website launched in 1996 and has since grown to incorporate daily news and feature articles. The print magazine became a quarterly publication in 2018, alongside more online content and weekly e-news.
Insights will mark the anniversary this year with some articles on the website looking at key events from this time, interviewing some of those involved along the way about their memories. There will also be a special commemorative issue of the magazine.
The print version of Insights is circulated to over 450 Uniting Church congregations in NSW and the ACT.
