    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr's writings and legacy
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    How is God at work in Willoughby and Northbridge?
    How is God at work in Willoughby and Northbridge?
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr's Catholic Church building
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr’s Catholic Church building
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn't written for you
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn’t written for you
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    How far should we take loyalty?
    How far should we take loyalty?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
Insights to mark 30 years

Insights will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2021.

The magazine of the Uniting Church NSW and ACT Synod first released on 11 August 1991, as part of the newly-established Synod Communications Unit.

It has since won awards for religious journalism in Australia, been featured on Media Watch, and served as a launch pad for young writers’ careers.

It has also featured interviews with controversial theologians, film stars, and musicians, and served as a key publication for news and updates during significant times in the life of the church.

The Insights website launched in 1996 and has since grown to incorporate daily news and feature articles. The print magazine became a quarterly publication in 2018, alongside more online content and weekly e-news.

Insights will mark the anniversary this year with some articles on the website looking at key events from this time, interviewing some of those involved along the way about their memories. There will also be a special commemorative issue of the magazine.

The print version of Insights is circulated to over 450 Uniting Church congregations in NSW and the ACT.



Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

