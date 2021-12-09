  • Home
    Exploring the “Pagan origins” of Christmas Day
    Where Are Our Heroes?
    New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
    Understanding Apocalyptic
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    The MCU Takes on God and Myth
    A refreshing take on the superhero genre
“I have seen God’s presence coming into people’s living rooms through MemoryLink.”

MemoryLink is a device beneficial for Worship for isolated people, perhaps because of mobility issues, dementia, or living alone.  Each device contains 30 of the most popular hymns, 30 children’s songs and 40 meditations. It awakens peace, love, and joy.

It is a small, hand-held, battery-operated player programmed with hymns, choruses, Bible texts, and prayers. It is used with/by/for ageing people (including those with dementia), enabling them to hear these songs and messages in a simple and easy to use device, bringing hope, joy, and peace to their later years. 

When ageing people begin to lose their memories, the most recent memories are the first lost, and the last lingering on are those of their childhood.  Music memories can be the most powerful.  When well-known music is combined with well-known and inspiring words, it can be most potent of all.

A couple of comments from many received …

“One lady had streams of tears running down her face as she listened.”

“MemoryLink is not only bringing my husband great joy, suffering as he does from dementia, but it is a great comfort to me as well.”

Some may find the device of MemoryLink useful for themselves, family members, or even to use when pastoral visiting.

For more information:
The official  Memory link site (with video and order form)
email us at memorylink@bphuniting.org
Phone us on (02) 9875 3436.

If unattended leave a message, or write to us at Memory Link at Beecroft-Pennant Hills Uniting Church,
82 Beecroft Road, Beecroft.  NSW   2119

Karen Mitchell

Insights Magazine

