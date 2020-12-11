Hope Uniting Church resumes in-person worship

Hope Uniting Church in Maroubra Junction recently resumed in-person worship, with a service on 6 December.

Rev. Rebecca Lindsay is one of Hope Uniting Church’s ministers.



“Gathering in person felt like a homecoming,” she said.



“Standing to offer the call to worship I felt tears welling in my eyes looking over the faces I have missed since March.”

With the social distancing requirements still in place, not everyone could be there.



“Not all of our congregation were able to fit in the building with space requirements, so there is still anticipation of next time,” Rev. Lindsay said.



“My three-year-old son resumed his feeling at home (and my chasing him around to attempt to keep him in our designated family zone).”



“My 11 week-old son was surrounded by the singing community for the first time (and smiled a lot).”



“And, in case we had forgotten that God is full of surprises, three people joined us in worship for the first time.”

As of this week (9 December) restrictions have eased in the lead up to Christmas celebrations. There has been a general roll back of restrictions in NSW.

For the latest information about going back to worship in person, comprehensive information is available here. For up-to-date COVID-19 Safe Plans for your Church visit the Synod of NSW and ACT portal for more information.