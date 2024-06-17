  • Home
  • Features
    “It’s unbelievable how much you don’t know about the game you’ve been playing all your life” 
    “It’s unbelievable how much you don’t know about the game you’ve been playing all your life” 
    Pastors See Potential for AI, New Study Shows
    Pastors See Potential for AI, New Study Shows
    A Conversation with Generative AI
    A Conversation with Generative AI
    BibleGPT and the emergence of AI and spirituality
    BibleGPT and the emergence of AI and spirituality
  • Reviews
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
  • News
Home
Graham Hill receives Medal of the Order of Australia

Graham Hill receives Medal of the Order of Australia

Rev. Dr Graham Hill, Mission Catalyst for New and Renewing Communities, for Uniting Mission and Education, received the Medal of the Order of Australian on the King’s Birthday. 

The award is in recognition of Rev. Dr Hill’s longstanding contributions to theological education, through his many books and his time as principal of Morling Theological College.  

Rev. Dr Hill told Insights that the award was a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of my colleagues and ministry peers in the many theological colleges I’ve served in Australia and globally.” 

“I was delighted to receive the Medal of the Order of Australia. I was surprised when I was told I received the award,” he said. 
 
“During my years in theological education, I’ve had the privilege of serving among many Christ-like, inspiring, generous, and dedicated people. I hope the award inspires others to give themselves to serving Jesus Christ, His church, and theological education in Australia and beyond.” 

For a complete list of recipients, visit the official website here.  

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top