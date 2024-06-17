Graham Hill receives Medal of the Order of Australia

Rev. Dr Graham Hill, Mission Catalyst for New and Renewing Communities, for Uniting Mission and Education, received the Medal of the Order of Australian on the King’s Birthday.

The award is in recognition of Rev. Dr Hill’s longstanding contributions to theological education, through his many books and his time as principal of Morling Theological College.

Rev. Dr Hill told Insights that the award was a testament to the passion, dedication, and hard work of my colleagues and ministry peers in the many theological colleges I’ve served in Australia and globally.”

“I was delighted to receive the Medal of the Order of Australia. I was surprised when I was told I received the award,” he said.



“During my years in theological education, I’ve had the privilege of serving among many Christ-like, inspiring, generous, and dedicated people. I hope the award inspires others to give themselves to serving Jesus Christ, His church, and theological education in Australia and beyond.”

