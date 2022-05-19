  • Home
    What language shall we use?
    What language shall we use?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God's gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert's Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
Gender diverse, Victorian, and NSW young people most affected by pandemic: study

Gender diverse, Victorian, and NSW young people most affected by pandemic: study

Gender diverse young people, those living in Victoria and NSW, and students have reported higher proportions of negative impacts from COVID-19 on various aspects of their lives including mental health, according to a new report from Orygen and Mission Australia.

The majority of young people reported the top three areas of their life most negatively impacted by the pandemic were participation in activitieseducation and mental health.

Of more than 3,000 young people who rated their mental health and wellbeing as poor, over three quarters (76.5 percent) indicated the pandemic had a negative impact on their mental health.

The report – Clusters of COVID-19 Impact: Identifying the impact of COVID-19 on Young Australians in 2021 – reveals the alarming impact of the once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic with data analysed from Mission Australia’s 2021 Youth Survey – an annual Australia wide survey of more than 20,000 young people aged 15 to 19 years.

Dr Kate Filia is Orygen’s Senior Research Fellow. Dr Filia said the 2021 Youth Survey was an important one, with data collected during the second year of the pandemic – during the Delta wave ­– when lockdowns were affecting young people to different extents across the country.

“Over the past two years, young people have borne the brunt of the effects of COVID-19 and have faced a multitude of unique challenges ­– socially, financially and (with respect to this age group in particular), their education and employment,” Dr Filia said.

Young survey participants spoke of these challenges in their responses.

“COVID-19 has affected my mental health, has caused a lot of stress in regard to school work, and has stopped events from going ahead,” a gender diverse young person from Victoria said.

“Not being able to see friends during lockdowns, or when we weren’t allowed at school, was my biggest problem. I strive off of social interaction, and losing that caused me to get very upset and feel very alone,” a gender diverse 15 year-old from Queensland said.

“For those who reported more areas of their lives adversely impacted by COVID-19, a greater severity of psychological distress was experienced,” Dr Filia explained.

“We also saw this leading to increased rates of stress, loneliness and a perceived loss of control over their lives for these groups of young people.”

Potential implications for policy and practice highlighted in the report focus on the areas of mental health, education and employment, research, and housing.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

