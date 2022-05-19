Early bird tickets for Out of the Box Missional Conference

In its second year, the Mission Enablement Team at Uniting Mission and Education are presenting the Out of the Box Missional Conference for 2022.



The conference challenges participants to approach ministry and mission in fresh and exciting ways, and equip you with the latest and greatest missional tools to take to your own contexts and continue to explore and grow your congregation. You and leaders from your congregation are invited to participate, learn, connect, and share with the wider NSW and ACT Synod.



The conference hears from leading keynote speakers with a choice of Missional Masterclasses to choose from, hosted by members of the Mission Enablement Team and our wider church.





Our Speakers

This year we are thrilled to welcome Rev. Dr Tim Costello and Rev. Ellie Elia as our Keynote Speakers.



What’s more, be a part of Missional Masterclasses: bespoke electives focussing on a range of subjects: Rev. Dr Grace Ji-sun Kim with “Intercultural Ministry: Hope for a changing world”, Dr Byron Smith “Mission in a Warming World – Justice, Climate and the Church”, Natasha Holmes with “The Creative Imagination Workshop for Artists, Craftspeople and Tastemakers”, Rev. Dr Karina Kreminski and Dr Armen Gakavian with “Pioneering: Missional church leadership for community impact”, and Josh Wyatt with “Digital Connections Transforming Communities”.



Rev. Simon Hansford, Moderator of NSW and ACT Synod will open Out of the Box Missional Conference when it kicks off on Friday 29 July. Don’t forget to bring your appetite on Saturday 30 July as we feast on a beautiful Tongan umu lunch prepared by our friends at Auburn Uniting Church.



Presale Discounted Tickets are available now but only for a few more days. Presale Discounted Tickets are $99 then increasing to $139 on Thursday 26 May at 10am.



As a bonus, groups of eight or more will receive an additional discount of 10 percent off their purchase.



For more information and registration, visit the UME website.

The Mission Enablement Team at UME