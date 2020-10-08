  • Home
    We might not be able to understand free will with science. Here’s why
    The Art of Preaching
    An inter-church dance
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
G20 Interfaith Forum to address major crises

More than 500 leaders and representatives from several of the world’s major religions and global policy institutions will meet to address crises when the seventh annual G20 Interfaith Forum is streamed from Riyadh from 13 to 17 October.

The agenda includes major crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, disaster risk reduction, hate speech and racism. The forum will include representatives from the United Nations, the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation), the World Muslim League, and the European Commission.

The 2020 G20 Interfaith Forum is co-organised by the G20 Interfaith Forum Association, the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID), the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), and the National Committee for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (NCIRD).

Professor Cole Durham is the President of the G20 Interfaith Forum Association and Founding Director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies.

“This forum convenes the global religious community at precisely the most opportune moment, as the world faces an unprecedented combination of interrelated challenges,” Professor Durham said.

The five-day G20 Interfaith Forum conference will be streamed online at www.G20Interfaith.live. Sessions will focus on ways religious leaders can work with governments to combat racism and hate speech; contribute to the advancement of migrants, refugees, women and youth; address the issue of modern slavery and human trafficking; protect shared religious and cultural heritage; and mitigate the consequences of environmental degradation and climate change.

An entire day of the program will be dedicated to discussing COVID-19, and religious organisations’ unique insights in tackling the pandemic.

Participants will include Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, H.E. Dr. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, among many others.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos is the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).  

“More than eight-in-ten people identify with a religious group worldwide. In this context, religious leaders have an important role to play in strengthening cohesive and inclusive societies,” he said.

“As one of the leading United Nations entities in the fields of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, UNAOC supports the G20 Interfaith Forum as it provides a vital platform for religious leaders and other actors to address pressing social issues.”

The seventh annual G20 Interfaith Forum will be streamed from Riyadh from 13 to 17 October.

To register and for a complete program with a schedule of topics, speakers and sessions times, visit www.G20Interfaith.live.

Jonathan Foye

