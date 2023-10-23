Free Land Rights concert this Saturday

Cultural dance workshops for kids, an array of First Nations businesses, NRL sporting activities, Elders tent, handy Westmead station bus loop and headline act Thelma Plum are just some of the highlights of the free family friendly Rock for Land Rights Concert this Saturday at Parramatta Park.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act (ALRA) being proclaimed in NSW.

Danny Chapman is NSWALC Chairperson.



“We have lined up 2 fantastic MCs to entertain the crowd – well known media broadcaster and commentator John Paul Janke, and deadly dual international sporting legend Bo De La Cruz,” he said.



“Amazing cultural enterprise, Muggera, will be performing and also holding dance workshops for the little ones, while activities being run by the NRL are guaranteed to be another crowd pleaser! Crafts will run all day and there will also be weaving classes.



“After the sadness of the Voice referendum, this is a great opportunity for mob and allies to come together and celebrate our culture.”



Thelma Plum will be one of the main acts, after her recent UK tour. The concert will also feature Yuin rapper and radio host, Nooky, legendary country music star Roger Knox, acoustic band with amazing melodies, Stiff Gins, and pop duo Microwave Jenny.



The first Rock for Land Rights Concert was held in 1989 at Homebush and featured Crowded House, Paul Kelly, Black Lace, Sharon Carpenter, and other special guests.



A free bus service will leave from Westmead station every 15 minutes from 11.30am to 1.30pm

The bus will leave from Westmead station every 30 mins from 1.30pm to 5.30pm

The bus will then do runs back to Westmead station from The Crescent from 5.30pm continuously until 7pm, or when all guests have left the site.



Rock for Land Rights takes place on Saturday, 4 November at The Crescent, Parramatta Park from 12 noon to 6pm.



