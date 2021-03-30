  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation
    Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation
    Sensitivity to “the Jews” as we celebrate Easter
    Sensitivity to “the Jews” as we celebrate Easter
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    New festival to explore the art of preaching
    New festival to explore the art of preaching
  • Reviews
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation

Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation

Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation that may involve views other than their own, a new study conducted by McCrindle Research on behalf of Alpha Australia has found. According to the results, younger generations are the most open to having a conversation that may involve views other than their own. 

The study surveyed 1,000 Australian adults. It found that four in 10 Australians were either extremely (20 percent) or very (18 percent) open to exploring different faiths and spiritual views. Younger Australians are more likely to be extremely or very open to these conversations (50 percent Gen Z, 44 percent Gen Y compared with 39 percent Gen X, 25 percent Baby Boomers; 31 percent Builders). One in three of those aged 57 or over said they would not be open to a spiritual conversation about views other than their own.

Melinda Dwight is the National Director of Alpha Australia.

“There is a great deal of uncertainty and fear as we as a country rebuild post COVID,” she said.

“Many Australians have come to the conclusion that there is value in the exploration of who we are spiritually and that individualism and materialism are ultimately deeply dissatisfying.”

The poll also found that men were less likely to be open than women to a spiritual conversation, with one in four saying they were strongly committed to their current views and would not consider exploring other faiths or spiritual views (24 percent of men compared to 17 percent of women).

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

So they took branches of palm trees and went out t…
Professor Alison Ritter from UNSW, Drug Policy Mod…
TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO PREVENT CATASTROPHE IN PNG!…
Did you know that United Theological College (Sydn…
Got a favourite sign from today’s #March4Justice r…
Though some churches have lost a focus on children…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top