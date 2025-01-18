Flood recovery fuelled by community spirit in Eugowra

When disaster strikes, the power of community is revealed not just in resilience but in the support given by others.

For the people of Eugowra in New South Wales, the devastating flash flood of November 2022 turned life upside down. Torrents of water swept through the town, forcing over 700 residents to evacuate and leaving 200 homes severely damaged.

Almost two years later, the journey to recovery continues. The Outback Links team, along with volunteers from the NRMA, visited the community recently to provide some practical support and connection.

This isn’t just a story of tasks completed—it’s about becoming part of a community’s fabric. On this recent trip, Outback Links volunteers worked with five families deeply impacted by the floods. Practical help came in many forms: fixing farm vehicles, repairing garden tools, and tending to damaged gardens.

What truly set this effort apart was the local insight provided by the Country Women’s Association (CWA). With members on the ground, they helped identify the families who needed help most.

Their long-standing presence in the region ensured that the assistance provided addressed the specific and often unspoken needs of those still reeling from the flood. This was a true team effort.

As volunteers pruned hedges, cleaned windows, and re-established gardens, they also forged personal connections. Sharing stories over a cuppa or laughter while tackling stubborn weeds brought a sense of mateship to these families.

“They didn’t just lend a hand. They sat with us, listened, and reminded us we’re not facing this alone. It was as though they became part of our family,” says one of the people who received support.

This connection extended to the volunteers who left with a sense of fulfillment. One of them says, “Every conversation, every shared meal—it wasn’t just about what we did, but about the team we did it with.”

It’s clear how powerful partnerships can change lives in remote Australia. The support of NRMA, our Official Mobility Partner in NSW, provided critical resources and skilled professionals; CWA’s trusted local network ensured that support reached the families who needed it most; and our supporters’ immense generosity and kindness meant we could be there for the people of Eugowra.

A member of the community shares, “This experience brought our community closer together, both within Eugowra and with the people who came to help. The difference isn’t just in what was fixed—it’s in the friendships and hope restored.”

You can become a partner here and support Frontier Services in this vital work.