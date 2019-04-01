The Cross and the Turnbuckle

Can you believe it? The only annual podcast discussing the intersection of Christianity and pro-wrestling is back! Jonathan Foye and Liam Miller return to discuss the theology of the WWE, what the church can learn from pro-wrestling, and pick the WrestleMania 35 card.



We discuss the significance of the first ever women’s main event, how the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan storyline evokes historical and present racial injustice, new means of inclusion taken by wrestling companies, how wrestling stories provide warnings about becoming what you seek to destroy, and an infamous wrestling match between Vince McMahon and God.



Paragraph 11 of the Basis of Union confesses, “the Uniting Church enters into the inheritance of literary, historical and scientific enquiry which has characterised recent centuries, and gives thanks for the knowledge of God’s ways with humanity which are open to an informed faith.” Wrestling is an art (say it louder for the people in the back!), which means it elbow drops its way into the literary inheritance the church enters into, and so we ask – with all seriousness (and a lot of laughs) – what can the church learn about God and humanity from professional wrestling?

Note, when people talk about their passions they tend to keep talking, when people talk about two of their dearest passions, they can talk for almost two hours. This is a long podcast, so feel free to spread it out over your week as you commute, tend to chores, or exercise… or, as Liam suggests, invite your friends over, fire up the BBQ and host a WrestleMania (podcast) party!









