Love, Rinse, Repeat: Theology and Hip Hop

Hip Hop theology allows us to live in ambiguity while still seeking the face of God.



I sat down with Daniel White Hodge to talk about his book Homeland Insecurity: A Hip Hop Missiology for the Post-Civil Rights Context (IVP 2018). We talk about his concept of the wild, learning theology and missiology from Hip Hop, the gospel messages of Tupac Amaru Shakur and Kendrick Lamar, the deep problems of short-term mission and white led urban ministry, missiology as civil disruption, why most conversations on non-violence are too simplistic, and his claim that, generally, “reconciliation has no meaning other than marketable charm.”



It is a wide-ranging and passionate conversation and I am very excited to get to share it.





Daniel White Hodge, is professor of communication at North Park University in Chicago. He is the editor in chief of the Journal of Hip Hop Studies, and author of Heaven has a Ghetto, The Soul of Hip Hop, Hip Hop’s Hostile Gospel, and Homeland Insecurity: a hip hop missiology for the post-civil rights context. He is also the host of the podcast Profane Faith now in its fourth season.

You can buy the book here

Liam Miller is the Northern Hub Mission Resource Worker for the Sydney Central Coast Presbytery.

Liam Miller is the Northern Hub Mission Resource Worker for the Sydney Central Coast Presbytery. You can find more of his interviews and writings here.