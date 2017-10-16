Insights Ethical Gift Guide 2017

There’s a slight panic while dodging trollies and prams only to be confronted by the determined faces of mums and dads scrambling down the aisles. Or maybe it’s the stress of seeing the shopping basket list getting longer with each click, only to question everything when you see the $20 shipping fee. And by all this I mean the dreaded Christmas shopping. But before the frenzied rush starts, here’s a quick guide to ethical gifts that truly keep on giving and not just to one person but to many people in the wider community.

Everything in Common

When it comes to an ethical gift catalogue UnitingWorld has you covered. The Everything in Common catalogue gives you the chance to provide individuals and communities with clean water, education and also enable families to live with dignity. Gifts start at $5 but the help each purchase will bring to families in need is priceless.

Be sure to place orders before the 15th December at the Everything in Common website.

Ethical fashion

Say no to sweatshops and fast fashion by choosing fair-trade and brands that ensure that no human trafficking or modern slavery is used in the garment production processes.

To help figure out which brands are adhering to safety standards and workers’ rights, Baptist World Aid Australia has released its 2017 Ethical Fashion Guide, grading all your favourite brands. Read your free copy of the Ethical Fashion Report.

Side note: The Australian government has launched an inquiry into whether Australia needs a Modern Day Slavery Act in order to stamp out modern day slavery in global supply chains and local production industries. Until this Act is established it’s up to consumers to put pressure on brands to make sure that the garments aren’t made off the backs of modern day slaves. Find out more about the inquiry.

Fairphone

The Fairphone is the world’s first ethical modular smartphone. So if you’re looking for an upgrade or you just want to move against the tide then this is a great option. The Fairphone 2 has a durable design that is made from recycled materials that is easy and affordable for anyone to fix, making it possible for the phone to work for more than five years. Fairphone also strives to ensure that the materials are environmentally friendly and that workers’ rights are upheld in the production process. Fairphone is part of the Clean Electronics Production Network (CEPN) which has the goal to make sure workers have zero exposure to chemicals while manufacturing electronics.

Check out the Fairphone here and find out how it’s helping workers in the electronics industry and the environment.

Toys Change Lives

Part of the Keeping Our Freedom Youth Corporation (KOFY) the Toys Change Lives program has the goal of ending the cycle of recidivism of released young people from juvenile detention. Based in Casino, Pastor Peter Boughey runs the initiative. The program provides a workshop where young people are able to make and paint the unique toys, providing the participants with work and life skills. Learn more about KOFY and the Toys Change Lives products.

Global Conduct

Global Conduct is a small business of fair trade. You can find them at various fairs around Sydney or based out of Balmain Uniting Church. They sell bags, textiles, jewellery and pottery sourced from Nepal, Cambodia, India, Vietnam and East Timor. Run by passionate owners Zoe and Gai, they pride themselves on creating close working relationship with their producers and also educating people in the local community about the benefits of fair trade.

View Global Conduct’s fair trade catalogue.

Melissa Stewart