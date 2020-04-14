  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Turning inward
    Turning inward
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
“Fast is better than perfect”

“Fast is better than perfect”

While COVID-19 has proven to be a challenge for churches unable to meet, Bathurst Uniting Church has rapidly responded, rolling out pastoral care and worship resources.

Rev. Claire Wright said in a recent Presbytery newsletter that Bathurst Uniting Church was adapting to the challenge of how to continue connecting members of their community.

“Our mission statement is: ‘Sharing the love of God by connecting people to God; connecting people to people; and connecting people to community.’ That’s been a challenge, lately,” she wrote.

“But arguably, it’s more important than ever – and we’re gradually finding technical, creative and personal resources to try and do it in new ways. The WHO, speaking of its response to COVID-19, said: ‘Fast is better than perfect.’ Good advice.”

Bathurst Uniting Church’s first response to COVID-19 was to form a small Coronavirus Response Team, so as to act and communicate in response to swiftly-changing guidance and circumstances.

The church also has a Pastoral Care Group to co-ordinate regular phone contacts, and a Welfare Group to do IT set-up, tuition and support, deliveries, and general helps – including cooking a freezer-full of meals for at-need households and the homeless.

The Kids and Families team delivered Activity and care packs to 26 families. The Aged Care team delivered Outreach Cards (a ‘we are still here for you’ message, with contact details) and took Easter worship services (filmed on phones, delivered on USB sticks) to local Aged Care facilites.

The church has also prepared weekly worship resources (including full Sunday services on video) and posted these online each week. They have also delivered USB sticks, DVDs, and print copies to those who need them.

“We’ve had ‘views’ of our services from all over the world – including Iceland! – which means that our Sunday ‘attendance’ is actually up a little,” Rev. Wright wrote.

“While we recognise that the most difficult period may be yet to come, as self-isolation begins more seriously to impact people’s mental and physical health, we are – for now – in good heart. After all, Christ is risen: He is risen indeed.”

For more information, and to access Bathurst Uniting Church’s worship resources, visit their official website here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top