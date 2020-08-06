  • Home
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Why Discernment is essential, and how it can change everything
    Why Discernment is essential, and how it can change everything
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity's complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
Fairtrade Fortnight 2020 begins

Fairtrade Fortnight is an annual tradition that highlights the importance of supporting fair and sustainable labour practices. It particularly focuses on promoting Fairtrade certified products.

Organisers at the Fair Trade Association have prepared a Fairtrade Fortnight resource for church groups. This includes worship resources linked to the Revised Common Lectionary for the two Sundays during the Fortnight. The resource can be downloaded here.

There are an estimated 40 million slaves in the world today, as well as 152 million child labourers.

Fairtrade attempts to curtail this by providing a certification system that ensures products like chocolate, clothing, and coffee are grown and manufactured in safe, and environmentally sustainable conditions free from slavery. Consumers pay a premium to support a higher wage for workers and support for their communities.

The Fair Trade Association has ten guiding principles for Fair Trade. The first is that it offers an opportunity for those producers who are currently economically disadvantaged.

Fairtrade ANZ have prepared a quiz that asks consumers questions about their shopping habits, and rates how sustainable these habits are.

Fairtrade Fortnight 2020 runs from 7 to 20 August.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

