    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
Enter the New Testament's world

Enter the New Testament’s world

From 5 to 9 July, the latest in United Theological College’s Port Macquarie intensives will provide students with a clear overview of the New Testament. It starts looking at the New Testament’s historical context, then move through its writings (the Gospels, Acts, Paul’s letters, the General Epistles, John’s letters, and Revelation).

Those taking this course will leave with a better grasp on how the New Testament fits together and what each New Testament writer was trying to achieve in their given text. Students will also have the opportunity to develop their skills in exegesis, equipping them to dig deeper into the Bible.

Dr Ali Robinson will be leading the intensive. Dr Robinson told Insights she hopes those involved, “…[W]ill see the Bible come alive in all its complexities and begin to appreciate the rich depth and historical context of the New Testament.”

“This course is very accessible and one that I hope you will consider joining,” she said.

“This mode of study suits people who are unable to attend week-to-week classes, or who are finding their semester schedule to be too full. Intensives allow you to get the teaching content done in one week, leaving more time for assessment tasks later in the session. These courses are also a great way to get a feel for theological study if you are starting out or only a short way into your degree. We welcome both enrolled students and audit students who are simply interested in learning more about the Bible.”

“Plus, the intensive gives you the opportunity to spend a week at beautiful Port Macquarie which is an added bonus.”

“Given that our Christian faith, and in turn our ministry, is centered around God and His revelation to us through his word, study of the Scriptures (whether it be formal or informal) is such an important and enriching part of our Christian walk. I am confident you will get so much out of this experience!”

As well as teaching, Dr Robinson is currently working on a few projects.

“I am researching women in Luke’s gospel and am particularly interested in Mary as a disciple of Jesus,” she sais.

“I am also researching community life in the first century for a forthcoming edited collection of papers with T&T Clark, and am continuing my work and research in Jude’s epistle.”

Introduction to New Testament Studies will run at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie from 5 to 9 July, 9:30am to 4:30pm. For more information, email United Theological College or call (02) 8838 8900.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

