Home
Eating for Climate and Health: Our food system and how it must change

There is still time to register for an event hosted by the Uniting Climate Action Network, the Synod, and Uniting.

For all those interested in having a healthier diet and reducing the impacts of climate change,  this online forum for Uniting Church members and its wider community is for you.

We know that changing our diet can be good for our health. But it can also be good news for the planet and reduce the impacts of climate change!

Our main speaker, PhD researcher Kate Sievert, will describe the bi-directional connections between what we eat, the food system (where and how food is produced) and climate change. 

Ms Sievert will look at the role of big corporations in shaping what we eat and what may happen if food production and consumption patterns continue as they are.  She will explore what a healthy and sustainable diet looks like and what governments and individuals can do so we have healthier people and a healthier planet.

The forum will be on Monday, 4 April, 7.00pm-8.15pm.

This talk is part of the Living the Change series of the Synod Climate Action Strategy (NSW and ACT).  Living the Change focusses on the main lifestyle changes that individuals and households can make to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Last year more than 100 people attended our on-line solar panels forum. We hope this talk on diet, sustainability and climate change, will be just as popular.

For more details, click here.

You can register for the Eating for Climate and Health forum here.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Jon O’Brien at joobrien@uniting.org or 0477 725 528.

The Uniting Advocacy Team

